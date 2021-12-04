IGP approves establishment of Special Desk for Persons with disability in Police Commands nationwide

POLICE
**Says NPF Committed to Disability Mainstreaming and Protection of Rights of PWD

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the establishment of a Special Desk for Persons with Disability in all the Police Zonal and State Commands across the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The IGP, while commemorating the 2021 International Day for Persons with Disability, noted that the decision by the Force leadership to set-up the Disability Desk is informed by the need to ensure the NPF remains at the fore of contemporary policing practice which also advocates mainstreaming and inclusiveness for Persons With Disability.

According to a statement by CP Frank Mba Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP observed that “the decision follows exhaustive deliberations with the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disability, Mr James David Lalu, who led delegates…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

