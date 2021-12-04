LAND ENCROACHMENT: Delta Community youths protest arrest, harassment of indigenes





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

YOUTHS of Achala-Igbuzor and Ezukwu of Igbuzor kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State have embarked on a protest against the arrest and harassment of their indigenes by men of the Delta State Police Command to forcibly take over their land.

The protesters who took to the streets of the communities told the state police command hands off their land, reiterating that they were not willing to sell any part of their land which they said they needed for farming to engage the youths.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest, Youth President, Mr Momah Steven disclosed that the police authority; “is laying claim to over 60 hectares of land which our fathers did not give them.

“We don’t have such land to sell; one of our youths has been arrested and charged to court and initially all of us fled from the community when the police intimidation became unbearable until our fathers called us back because, according to them, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper