Nigeria to deploy 62 military Medical Personnel to Mali on peace mission

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria has completed the training of 62 Peacekeeping medical personnel ready to be deployed to Mali.

The three weeks deployment training held in Nigeria’s Centre For Peacekeeping Mission, Jaji covering four areas was scheduled according to UN modules, according to the Commandant of the facility, Maj. Gen. Auwal Fagge expressed satisfaction in the quality of Batch 8 Level II troops.

The four areas, Fagge explained, were; basic technical training on weapons handling, UN specifics on Peacekeeping, mission specifics and integrating and harnessing the theoretical lessons, which according to him would go a long way in ensuring that troops discharge their duties professionally in complete adherence to international regulations and rules of engagement.

He said that the Nigerian Armed forces possessed all the needed personnel and equipment to adequately train troops that could be deployed anywhere to serve as Peacekeeping personnel, saying the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper