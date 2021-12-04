Refrain from actions that worsen your marginalization — Uzodike tells IPOB, Ndigbo





.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Foremost industrialist, Chief Dr Ajulu Uzodike, yesterday said that Ndigbo can still do better and live above their obvious marginalization in Nigeria if they refrain from actions that also worsen their marginalization by the Federal government of Nigeria.

Speaking with Vanguard in an interview in his house in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State, Chief Uzodike also said that Igbo do not depend on government for their sustenance, survival and upkeep, adding that government is more or less a hindrance than a help to Ndigbo and the Igbo’s should bear that in mind and live above their feeling of obvious marginalization to better their situation in Nigeria.

Chief Uzodike who also pointed out some cases where Igbo’s have in spite of their obvious marginalization by the Federal government of Nigeria, shot themselves on the legs, appealed to those who are behind the insecurity in South East and those still enforcing the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper