VAT declines as CIT receives boost in Q3 – NBS





Value Added Tax (VAT) recorded a N11.76 billion decrease from N512.25 billion in Quarter Two, 2021 to N500.49 in Quarter Three, says the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It also said that Company Income Tax (CIT) collections received a N450 million boost from N472.07 billion in quarter two to N472.52 billion in quarter three.

The NBS said this in its VAT-CIT quarter three, 2021 report obtained from its website on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to it, VAT collected in the first quarter stood at N496.39 billion, second N512.25 billion.

It added that compared to the corresponding figures of 2020 with the first quarter at N324.58 billion, second N327.20 billion and third N424.71 billion, there was a higher revenue in the first three quarters of 2021, revealing an improvement in collections.

“On a year-on-year basis, this upsurge shows growth rates of 52.93 per cent in quarter one 2021, 56.56 per cent in quarter two and 17.84 per cent in quarter three,” it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper