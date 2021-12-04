Wike offers N50m, automatic employment to physically-challenged person





Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has honoured Dr. James Daniel, a student of the Rivers State University (RSU), living with disability, with N50 million and automatic appointment as a university lecturer for bagging a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

Wike announced the N50 million reward and automatic appointment on Saturday during the 33rd convocation of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt.

He said the honour bestowed on Daniel is in recognition of his academic excellence and for being a source of inspiration to persons living with disabilities.

READ ALSO:2023: Saraki welcomes APC Lagos4Lagos group to PDP

In his remark, Wike directed the Governing Councils and managements of state universities to sanitize their internal academic systems by stopping every inappropriate policy, practice or procedure that compromises the high quality academic standards required of tertiary institutions.

The Governor, however, cautioned all Rivers State-owned…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper