Young artistes will benefit from working with seasoned professionals — Kingsmen Founder, Jolomi





.

Delta State-born artiste, Jolomi Omamuli, a.k.a. Jolomi, speaks about his showbiz career as Executive Producer and Founder of Kingsmen Entertainment with LUMINOUS JANNAMIKE

What is Kingsmen all about?

Kingsmen Entertainment Limited is a Nigerian entertainment company founded in June 2020 with a mission to catapult Nigerian movies, music and digital content to the next level.

Tell us why you ventured into the entertainment industry

There is no denying the immense talent in Nigeria when it comes to performing arts and other creatives and as the global audience takes more and more note, we want to contribute to this upward trajectory and ensure many more Nigerian movies, music and artistes receive the credit they deserve, be it critically and/or financially.

Is having passion alone enough for success in the entertainment sector?

My co-founders and I have always had a keen interest in movies and music in general but also an even stronger passion for youth…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper