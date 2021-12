By Esther Onyegbula

Eight children have reportedly died of suffocation inside a vehicle at Jah-Michael community, in Olorunda local government area, Lagos state.

The children according to reports entered inside the vehicle to play when they reportedly got trapped and suffocated inside the parked vehicle owned by one of their parents, Saliat Kazeem.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper