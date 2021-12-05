Cry unto God; get a miracle





By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, today is a day of thanksgiving. It does not matter what we are passing through, God in his mercy has kept us alive from January to December, and this should give us an assurance that as we stand with the Lord, we shall witness the end of 2021.

The year will not roll away with us but will roll away with every challenge that has kept us stagnant.

Brethren it is time to open your mouth to cry unto the LORD.

There are at least two situations that should make a Christian open his or her mouth. It is either you are opening your mouth to praise the Lord, or you are crying aloud to the merciful God to put an end to that unpleasant situation in your life.

You may have been used to silent prayers like Hannah but you can also cry out like the Blind Bartimaeus.

Our reference is found in Mark 10 vs. 46-52 ( KJV) : “ And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with the disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper