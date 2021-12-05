Gen Wushishi left a yawning gap -Niger Govt





General Muhammadu Wushishi is dead

– “Those who sacrificed their lives to keep “Nigeria one are going “‘ -ACF

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Lt.Gen Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi has died in a London hospital at the age of 81.

Wushishi was the Chief of Army Staff during the President Shagari administration in the early 1980s.

Reports from UK indicated that the retired General died on Saturday evening in a London hospital where he had received medical attention for sometime.

The Niger State Government has reportedly,described Wushishi’s death as a great loss to the nation ,considering his immense contributions especially to the defence of Nigeria.

Late Wushishi ,though an indigene of Niger State, settled in Kaduna with his family after retirement where he ventured into large scale farming ,establishing the famous Niger First Farms ,Hukfarmer ,among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper