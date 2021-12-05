Group tasks SUBEB to employ more teachers for effective learning





Calls for 1:25 student-teacher ratio in classrooms

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to fast-track effective learning culture and improve academic excellence in public schools especially in primary and secondary schools nationwide, A group, Charge.org, has called for 1:25 ratio of student-teacher in the primary school classrooms for effective teaching and learning experience.

The group also called on the Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King to employ the service of more qualified teachers and reduce the number of children in the classroom.

According to research carried out by the group, it was revealed that in many primary schools in Lagos State, many teachers are retiring and there are fewer teachers in the classrooms.

Finding showed that, in 2010, the pupil-teacher ratio in primary schools in Nigeria was 37.55 which is far from being an effective teaching environment.

“Reducing the ratio to 1 teacher to 25…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper