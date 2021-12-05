Lagos community thrown into confusion as 8 children die inside vehicle





By Esther Onyegbula

The residents of Adelayo Street in Jah-Michael community, Olorunda area of Lagos have been thrown into commotion following the discovery of the lifeless body of eight children inside a Honda Pilot jeep with registration number AAA157BD parked inside a fenced house.

The lifeless body of the children aged between four to nine years old were discovered at about 5pm on Saturday evening when Saliat Kazeem who wanted to feed her granddaughter raised alarm that the children were trapped inside the vehicle.

Saliat Kazeem, the owner of the building where the incident happened was asleep when the children, including her granddaughter entered and got trapped inside the vehicle and died of suffocation.

When Vanguard got to the scene on Sunday afternoon, relatives of family of the victims were at the scene, they opened the gate to inspect the compound and held meetings insinuating that there was more than meets the eyes.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper