MKPURU MMIRI EPIDEMIC IN S/EAST: Drug abusers tied to tree like animals, flogged savagely in ‘cane deliverance’





•‘Punishment’ harmful, can drive victims underground, psychiatrist warns

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A psychiatrist, Dr. Julie Ogwunga, has said that flogging drug addicts was not the best solution to the menace of substance abuse, warning that the measure was harmful and dangerous, and could drive victims underground.

Ogwunga was reacting to reports of menace of substance abuse, especially, methamphetamine also known as Mkpuru Mmiri, and extreme measures some communities in the South-East have adopted to combat the ugly trend.

Sunday Vanguard had reported that the activities of drugs addicts and dealers have become so damaging that town unions and youths associations are taking drastic measures including what is now known as ‘Cane Deliverance’, to stamp out the menace from their communities.

‘Cane Deliverance’ is a situation where drug abusers and peddlers are tied to a tree or pole at a public square and flogged mercilessly like animals to dissuade them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper