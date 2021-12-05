MORE TROUBLE IN APC: We won’t accept anointed candidates for NWC elections —Isokariari, Sec of parallel exco





• Demands 12 of 27 NWC seats for young members

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Without realizing it, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is walking on a quicksand ahead of its national convention.

Irrespective of its posture, the party’s road to the event is becoming increasingly rough and precarious. Last week’s ‘disbandment’ of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, by a group in the party further brought the acrimony in the fold to the fore.

The body, operating on the platform of Progressive Youth Movement, PYM, had said it was dissolving the Buni leadership and replacing it with another under the chairmanship of Prince Mustapha Audu. For a party that faces legal hurdles including one challenging the legality of its national leadership, the development isn’t such that should just be dismissed with a terse press statement. In this interview, Secretary of the parallel caretaker committee,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper