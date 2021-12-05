Nembe Oil spill: Bayelsa monarch hails Gov Diri





Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Ogbodo VIII, has expressed appreciation to the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his prompt response and condemnation against the destruction of the livelihood of his people.

King Biobelemoye Josiah, who is also the President of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, said that “the non-stoppage of the oil and gas spill and the continued destruction done to the environment and the loss of livelihood of the people of Opu-Nembe kingdom, shall not be taken lightly.”

He commended Governor Diri for setting up of a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

According to the statement, “The King and his Kingdom also strongly appreciate the visit of His Excellency to make on the spot assessment of the ravaging oil and gas blow out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper