PIC advocates behaviourally informed policies to deepen social impact





.

Indigenous not-for-profit, the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), has advocated the adoption of behaviourally informed policies to deepen the impact of social interventions in Nigeria.

Launched at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 27) in October, the PIC helps policymakers and programme implementers improve outcomes for the people of Nigeria. It is also the first national-level unit of its kind in Africa applying lessons from behavioural and social sciences to inform better policies and decision making.

The Centre, on Thursday, concluded a two-day design workshop with the themes ‘Behavioural Insights for Improving Transparency in Nigeria’ and ‘Behavioural Insights for Development’. Both sessions were well attended by participants drawn from the public and private sectors looking to apply behavioural insight in their respective spheres.

Executive Director of the PIC, Faisal Naru, said: “Nigeria is experiencing similar issues and challenges as many…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper