President of Igbo Extraction: Umahi is best option for Nigeria — Ebonyi APC Chieftain





.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Worried by the economic and social debacle facing the country, Nigerians, weekend clamoured for a leader that will restore the glory of the nation.

According to them, Nigeria needs a President of Igbo extraction, whose leadership quality would reengineer nation-building and national integration not minding tribe or party affiliation.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, a technocrat and APC Chieftain, Barr. Mrs Chioma Jennifer Nweze stated that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State seems to be the finest catch for the country’s number position, considering his achievements in various sectors of the economy.

Nweze said that in an era where governance has been turned to a mere looting spree, Governor Umahi has continued to break new grounds by churning out projects across the state, notwithstanding the State’s meagre resources.

She pointed out that the speed at which modern Abakaliki has sprung up is hard to conceptualize as the metropolis…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper