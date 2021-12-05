Separate us, my wife is dating Rector — Polytechnic Offa lecturer, Bankole tells court





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A lecturer with Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, Mr Aderemi Bankole has urged an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ede to dissolve his marriage after alleging his wife of infidelity alleged infidelity with the Rector of the school, Dr Lateef Olatunji.

A copy of the signed petition received by Osun State High Court, Ede with the number HED/25D/2021 which was obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo, Bankole alleged his wife, Adebukunola of cruelty, promiscuity, infidelity, waywardness among others against him.

The petition which was submitted to the court by his counsel, Hashim Abioye has as defendants, his wife, the Rector and one Mr Oluwole Solanke.

While stressing that he and his wife have continuously lived apart for two years, he noted that they were married at the marriage Registry at Amuwo Festac Town, Lagos before they relocated to Ijagbo via Offa, Kwara state, adding that “the union is blessed with three children of age, 18, 16 and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper