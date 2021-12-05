Stop Buhari, others from shutting down telecoms, SERAP tells court





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project SERAP, has asked the court for “an order of perpetual injunction to restrain President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami from unlawfully shutting down telecommunication networks in any part of the country.

Joined in the suit as Defendant is the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

The suit, which has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed at Court 4, is fixed for hearing on 11th January, 2022.

Recall that the NCC recently ordered telecom operators to suspend all telecommunications networks in some states, including Zamfara State, and at least 13 local government areas of Katsina State purportedly to check “banditry”/terrorism.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Kehinde Oyewumi, the organization, asked the court to “determine whether the shutdown of…





