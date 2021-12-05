Two brothers arrested for alleged rape of minor in Enugu





Police handcuffs,shackle

Police have arrested and are investigating case of two brothers, Chima Nnamani and Michael Nnamani, for allegedly involvement in serial raping of a nine-year-old minor within Enugu community.

The two brothers, who are from the same biological parents, hail and live within the Akpawfu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

“Case-file and suspects involved in the case of alleged defilement of a nine-year-old have all been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Enugu, for conclusive investigation,” he said.

The Founder of Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ezeilo, had called for the immediate prosecution of the two suspects arrested for allegedly defiling the minor within a community in Enugu State.

Ezeilo, who is also the Executive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper