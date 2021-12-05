Why Nigeria remains most viable, most attractive investment destination in Africa – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.

He says also that the country is on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

The president made the declarations when he addressed a trade and investments forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman said in a statement that President Buhari said that Nigeria was reaping from his administration’s efforts to consciously improve the country’s environment.

‘‘Nigeria’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 clearly shows why we remain the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.

‘‘Our location, our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper