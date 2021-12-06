‘Artists can be genuine corruption fighters’





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mr Friday Ode, says artists can become genuine fighters of corruption in Nigeria.

Ode, who made the remark while speaking at the 2021 Integrity Icon Summit and Art for Integrity Exhibition in Abuja, described visual arts as a veritable tool for awareness creation against corruption in the country’s public space.

Ode’s declaration is coming ahead of the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, which seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone in tackling the menace.

The ALN Country Director argued that artists could be genuine corruption fighters since their creative works can serve to propagate the ideas of integrity and accountability.

According to him, the Art for Integrity exhibition has reinforced the need for stakeholders to support the government’s anti-corruption campaign, and highlight the importance of transparency and accountability to good…





