COVID-19: Nigeria has enough vaccines to cover 70% of population by Dec 2022 ― FG





Secretary General to the Federation/Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha.

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has boasted of enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover over 70 percent of its population by December 2022.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this Monday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day national summit on the pandemic.

The Federal Government had recently set 2022 as the target year to end the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, to effectively capture the core elements of its national response, the national summit would help to end COVID-19 in 2022 and as well strengthen Global Health Security.

In his remarks at the event, Mustapha said Nigeria is now in the era of Vaccines and Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPI) measures.

“We need to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated and keep observing the washing of hands, wearing…





