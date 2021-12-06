Kalu can’t leave APC – Abia chapter





Orji Kalu

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pooh-poohed social media reports that Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is planning to leave the party, saying the politician would not leave a party that made him realise his senatorial ambition after several attempts.

Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, Hon Okey Ezeala, said in a statement: ”We in the Abia State family of our great party, APC, view this rather questionable development with suspicion knowing the antecedents of the man at the centre of the rather unscripted drama. To the best of our knowledge, the Senator representing Abia North on our party platform is going nowhere. This is authoritative.”

According to Ezeala: ”what is playing out is that Kalu and his supporters are finding it very difficult to swallow the humble pie, and accept the fact that they have lost out in the 2021 congress of our great party. Their expectation that the state party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper