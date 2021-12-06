Niger Delta Youths to Buhari: 14 yrs of blackout in Ondo South becoming unbearable





Dayo Johnson Akure

Youths in the Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo state have raised the alarm that the hardship faced occasioned by the 14 years of total blackout have become unbearable to the people in the oil-rich communities.

The Ondo South Senatorial District comprises six council areas which include the Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo.

The youths under the auspices of the Niger Delta Youth Movement NDYM has therefore appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to release fund for the quick completion of the 132KVA Power station in Okitipupa.

Its Chairman, Prince Akin Omojuwa said that the blackout has paralysed economic activities and lives of the people.

Omojuwa, said the people of the area heave a sigh of relief when Akpabio assured that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper