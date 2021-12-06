Osinbajo, Ooni, Oba of Benin to grace Owa of Idanre’s 45th Coronation anniversary





Dayo Johnson Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be the special guest of honour at the 45th coronation anniversary of the Owa of Idanre kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye.

Traditional rulers expected include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II amongst others across the country.

Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu will be the Chief host.

Oba Aroloye ascended the throne in 1976 after his predecessor died at age of 144 years having reigned for 50 years.

Speaking with newsmen at ldanre, the Chairman of the 45th coronation anniversary committee, Dr Anthony Omolola said the anniversary was meant to celebrate the 95-year-old monarch.

Omolola noted that ldanre is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and that it produced 40% of cocoa production in Nigeria.

He said that week-long activities have been lined up for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper