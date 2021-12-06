Police arrest 5 rape suspects, woman with 90 rounds of ammunition in Borno





The Borno Police Command on Monday said it arrested five suspected rapists and a woman in possession of 90 rounds of ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdu Umar said at a press conference on Monday in Maiduguri that 52 others were arrested for various crimes in the state.

The police commissioner said one of the suspects, Abubakar Baba of Gwange ward in Maiduguri, allegedly raped four children aged between four and seven years.

“Another suspect, Bilyaminu alias Mallam Sale of Gwange lured a six-year-old of same address into a Mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“There is also one Anita Yusuf of Wamdeo village in Askira/Uba Local Government arrested in possession of 90 rounds of AK 47 ammunition and is now giving the police useful information, ” Umar said.

Other suspects include eight persons arrested for vandalising and stealing electricity cables in Bama, and 25 others apprehended for inciting public disturbance,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper