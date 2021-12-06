Police parade 58 suspected criminals in Borno





By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command arrested 58 suspects for rape, cultism and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

The arrests were made in the last four months in the Maiduguri metropolis, Bama and Hawul Councils of the state.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that; “On October 23, 2021, Bilyamimu Saleh of Gwange lured Hauwa Haruna, 6 of the same address into a mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Similarly, on November 4, Abubakar Baba of Gwange also lured Hanatu Mohammed, 6, Ummi Mohammed, 4, Hauwa Liman, 7 and Fatima Ahmed, 4 of the same address and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the four girls,” adding that a woman also was arrested at Uba, Adamawa state for alleged possession of 90 rounds of ammunition.

He said that the ammunition was said to be delivered to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper