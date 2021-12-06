Sterling Bank partners Lagos to launch mass vaccination campaign 





By Peter Egwuatu

In a bid to ramp up the vaccination of people against the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to launch a vaccination campaign that will enable individuals to book for their vaccinations at private hospitals.

By visiting:sterling.ng/vax, individuals, as well as organisations are now able to book for vaccinations for themselves and their workers respectively.

READ ALSOWema Bank commits to environmental sustainability

In speaking about the Private Sector Participation, the Honorable Commissioner of Health for Lagos State noted that this is an opportunity for every responsible Citizen in Lagos State to get vaccinated. According to Prof. Abayomi, “In light of the impending new 4th wave and the emergence of new variants such as the Omicron, this is an opportunity for us to raise our immunity against the effects of the COVID-19 virus as vaccination remains our singular most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper