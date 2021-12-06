Wema Bank commits to environmental sustainability





As efforts intensify globally to tackle the climate crisis, Nigeria’s leading digitally-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, has reiterated its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and helping to mitigate the dangerous effects of climate change through innovative and environmentally sustainable practices.

These innovations have continued to drive staff productivity, operational efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction, and the bank has further affirmed that it would continue on this sustainability path. Recall that the need to urgently address climate change was again highlighted at the recently concluded COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

READ ALSO:Separate us, my wife is dating Rector — Offa Poly lecturer, Bankole tells court

One of such environmentally friendly innovations adopted by Wema Bank is powering 23 of its branches nationwide with solar energy, which has helped reduce carbon emission by over 800 metric tonnes.

Another of its initiatives,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper