2023 Presidential Election: Forum endorses Yahaya Bello





Kogi State Forum of Former Political Office Holders, has endorsed Gov. Yahaya Bello to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

The Forum announced the endorsement during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre on Monday in Lokoja.

Dr Abdulsalam Bawa Dangana, spokesperson and chairman of the Forum, said the endorsement follows the governor’s dynamic and pragmatic leadership prowess which he had exhibited in the state.

He said that Bello had done well in addressing security challenges in Kogi state and with such credentials, could only be the best option for Nigeria come 2023.

The Forum chairman, who is also a former Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Legislative and Assembly Matters, said Bello had the ability to move the country to “greater and enviable heights.”

Dangana said that in line with the realities of the time, the Forum is declaring its loyalty and 100 per cent support for the APC-led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper