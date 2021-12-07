Adeboye: How God saved me from going to hell





…welcomes all to the Holy Ghost Congress 2021

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday reiterated how God saved him from going to hell fire in 1973 when he heeded the altar call and gave his life to God.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at the RCCG Headquarters at the Throne of Grace, Ebute Metta, Lagos with the theme; “Songs of Victory” yesterday, Adeboye said the song a man sings will determine what he is passing through.

The Daddy GO urged worshippers who thronged the venue and others watching online to praise God with all their hearts from for His wonderful works in their lives from January till today

Drawing references from Hannah experience after God gave her Samuel after being barren for many years in the Bible according to 1 Samuel 2;1–2, Adeboye said it was there the popular song, ‘Who is like thee, Oh, Lord was taken’

He, however, said King David had to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper