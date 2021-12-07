Cross River to vaccinate 900,000 children against poliomyelitis





The Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency said it would vaccinate more than 900,000 children in the state against the circulating vaccine-derived poliomyelitis.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, made this known in Calabar on Monday at the flag off the outbreak response round 2 polio by the Wife of the Governor, Dr Linda Ayade.

According to the governor’s wife, the state government will continue to implement various initiatives to safeguard the health of residents of the state.

She said that although Cross River had been certified polio-free, conscious efforts must be put in place to ward off the threat of the virus.

She said that part of the efforts was the flag off of the vaccination against polio virus in Cross River.

“We are gathered here in response to the outbreak in the country and this gathering is a call for the second round of immunization to kick polio away from Cross River.

“We have heard that our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper