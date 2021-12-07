EndSARS: The truths about the untruths of ‘massacre without bodies’





File photo

By Ladesope Ladelokun

With David Ibanga’s eyes shut and visage covered in blood, as reported by The Washington Post, Ndifreke Ibanga’s last sighting of his lifeless body was in a photo on social media after the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.” All I want is for my son to be buried,” she was quoted as saying.

Ndifreke’s worry echoes the frustration of distraught Nigerians who suffer the double tragedy of losing their loved ones and denial by state actors and All Progressives Congress, APC, sympathisers. But the gory images of EndSARS protests flooded memories again when the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses submitted its 309-page report on November 15,2021.

Like what the protests originally sought to correct, it exhumed the ghosts of agitations for justice and a better policed Nigeria. For many Nigerians, the panel only made official what they already knew from the outset. Of course,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper