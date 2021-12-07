FIRS boss faults Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP computation





•Says states, LG revenues should be included

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief , Dirisu Yakubu & Joy Abijah

The Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, has faulted the computation of the nation’s tax-to- GDP (Gross Domestic Product) which captures only federal government taxes.

According to him, the computation of the ratio which captures only the federal government’s administered taxes did not represent the true picture of the nation’s total revenue.

He spoke at the National Symposium on “Taxation And Challenges Of External Shocks: Lessons and Policy Options for Nigeria,” organised in collaboration with the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, UDUS, in Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “One of the recurring issues in national discourse has been Nigeria’s low tax-to-GDP ratio.

“In as much as the country needs to continually and conscientiously put measures in place to improve such a concern, there is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper