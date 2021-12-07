NAF aircraft neutralize scores of bandit’s terrorizing Kaduna, Abuja Niger





NAF aircraft

By Kingsley Omonobi

Against the backdrop of intelligence provided by aerial surveillance and credible sources, Nigerian Airforce fighter jets of Operation Hadarin Daji have bombed key enclaves of kidnappers and bandits in Rijana, Kaduna State.

A military source confirmed to Vanguard that the airstrikes also destroyed an armoury and a building occupied by a notorious kidnapping kingpin, Ali Kwaja, who is responsible for most of the kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna axis.

Scores of the bandits who were thrown into disarray by the airstrikes met their waterloo during the operation.

It was gathered that the bandits often used the enclaves as their staging points to carry out attacks on travellers and commuters on the Abuja -Kaduna Expressway.

The Military High Command had directed a clearance offensive against bandits and thrir enclaves along the Abuja-Kaduna road following incessant attacks and kidnapping of travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper