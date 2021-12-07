Rotary Foundation targets $650,000this year — Uwejeyen





By Festus Ahon

DISTRICT Governor of ROTARY International District 9141, Mr Andy Uwejeyan said they have set a target of $650,000 for the Rotary Foundation for this Rotary year.

Uwejeyan who disclosed this in Asaba during a dinner organised by the Rotary, said; “this money put together, will be deposited into the rotary foundation.

“The foundation would use this money to do all the great work we do all around the world. We have achieved up to 50 percent of $650, 000 target.

“The month of November is dedicated to the foundation where people put resources together to support the foundation in order for the foundation to do great works all over the world”.

He said the Rotary International recognized and appreciated generous voluntary donors who have donated from $1,000 dollars and above with certificate, adding that 1,200 voluntary donors has been attracted in less than one year as members.

Uwejeyan said; “we believe as Rotarians, more people you are able to bring…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper