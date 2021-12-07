Snake myths, hideouts, septic tank and water cistern as case study





Samson Ajobiewe

Snakes are one dangerous and scary animal, no matter the size or colour, most people won’t want to pet snakes or have them caged as friends.

Anytime we see one, we want to make sure it doesn’t stick its fangs in our tender skin. Snakes live in the most unimaginable places. They can hide in holes dug by turtles, rodents, or frogs. Other weird places snakes can hide include under-leaf litter, tree hallows, under rocks, and bark.

However, most people have reportedly found snakes in their bathrooms. Some have found a snake emerging from their toilet and can’t explain how it got there. Now this leaves us with a very delicate question. Can a snake live in a septic tank? Or did the ones that showed up in the toilet got into the pipe via other openings?

Snakes can’t live permanently inside the septic tank, the system is designed to house waste but never an ideal place for snakes to reside, but snakes can get into a septic tank and spend some time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper