Umahi rolls out housing projects for over one million households in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has rolled out his administration’s agenda to tackle housing deficits, which has bedevilled the State since its creation.

The housing project is being executed through the Ministry of Trade and Investment headed by Barr Mrs Chioma Jennifer Nweze.

In a statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, both low and high-income earners will benefit from the State Government’s policy of making housing affordable to all and sundry.

Igwe who stated that the housing projects were being done through Private Public Partnership, PPP, added that: “By the time we would exit office in 2023, we would have provided accommodation for about 30 per cent of Ebonyi people.”

According to him, “Ebonyi State Government would have provided shelter for over one million Ebonyians before we exit office come May,, 2023.

“That the NLC estate at Ugwuachara would provide accommodation for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper