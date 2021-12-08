Aggrieved youth razes pastor’s residence over missing girl in Ekiti





Aggrieved youths on Tuesday razed a building belonging to a pastor attached to the Redeemed Christian Church in Adebun Area of Ado-Ekiti over a missing seven-year-old girl.

NAN gathered that the lifeless body of the girl, identified as Demilade, was allegedly found in the pastor’s house.

It was gathered that the victim who was sent on an errand was waylaid and butchered by the daughter of the pastor who was said to be mentally deranged.

Demilade was said to have been declared missing around 8am on Monday while on an errand to buy pap for her parents and siblings.

The parents of Demilade were said to have raised an alarm when she could not be found.

The the situation prompted some residents to organise a search party for Demilade, which later turned out to be unsuccessful.

The development was reported at a nearby Police Station in Adehun Area of Ado-Ekiti by the parents and family friends when the effort to locate Demilade proved abortive.

Speaking on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper