ANAN President Tasks Members on Digital Accountancy





Rev Canon Prof. Benjamin Osisioma

President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

.Cryptocurrency will be back in Nigeria, DG College of Accountancy

.We’ll create environment for professionalism to thrive, Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti–The National President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Professor Benjamin Osisioma, has charged members of the association on the need to acquire more knowledge in Information Communicaton Technology (ICT), in order enhance their skills in the profession.

Osisioma explained that Accountancy Profession is changing rapidly, hence, the need for accountants to acquire relevant skills and improve on the existing ones.

The ANAN National president said this on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, during the 6th session of 2021, ANAN “Mandatory Continuing Professional Development” conference, themed “Re-Engineering Accounting Profession In The Post-Covid Era”.

READ ALSO:Omicron: Angry Govs, Senators, Reps attack UK govt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper