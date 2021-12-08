Clear air on bribe-for-ticket allegations, PDP charges Obaseki





By Dirisu Yakubu

The outgoing national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, called on Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to speak up on allegations that the party collected money from him in the build-up to his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate in the 2020 Edo state governorship election.

At a valedictory session held in honour of the Prince Uche Secondus-led leadership at the party’s secretariat Wednesday, the PDP denied demanding or collecting any form of financial gratification before handing Obaseki the ticket of the party to fly the flag of the PDP in September 2020 governorship election.

Speaking at the event, outgoing national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “Let me state without mincing words that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, owe the members of this NWC the responsibility of clearing our names before the public.

“I will like to place on record that this NWC did not demand for any form…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper