FG to acquire telecom equipment to detect, block fraudsters





Isa Pantami

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday gave approval for the procurement of telecommunication equipment that will be used to detect and block fraudsters using different SIM cards.

The approval of the new regulatory system will help to support the country in addressing challenges of insecurity.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that the deployment of the system would help to monitor, detect and block SIM and fight what he called voice traffic termination fraught.

According to him, “I am here to present two memos approved by the Federal Executive Council. And these two memos are to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

“The first memo that has been approved by the Federal Executive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper