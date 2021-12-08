Insecurity: Escaped prison inmates‘re on rampage in Imo, Uzodimma laments





•Begs Buhari for financial support

•Comments on APC, Uba legal challenge over Anambra polls

By Johnnosco Agbakwuru

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday lamented that the inmates that escaped from the Owerri Correctional Center some months ago as a result of jail break, were on rampage, compounding the security challenges in the state.

Consequently, the governor pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the state by providing funds for him to tackle the security challenges.

The governor, who met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, told State House correspondents that his mission at the nation’s seat of power was to ask the president for financial support to tackle insecurity in the southeast.

He said prisoners who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Center, had compounded the security situation in the state as they had continued to cause havoc.

He said: “I gave Mr. President my message and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper