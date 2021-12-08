Kidnapped DELSU students, 5 others regain freedom – Police





Four students of Delta State University (DELSU) and five others abducted on Saturday have regained their freedom.

Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the release of the abductees to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday.

The victims were kidnapped on the Abraka-Eku Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said, “They have all been released. They were released I think late Tuesday or early Wednesday

“The kidnappers realised that the police were closing in on them.’’

NAN also reports that the kidnappers had demanded N5 million ransom to set the nine victims free.

The DELSU Students Union Government (SUG) in a statement on Tuesday condemned the abduction.

The SUG had expressed concern that the state government and security agencies had not done anything to stop the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper