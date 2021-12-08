LPG Plant: Domestic gas supply surges in Kastina State





By Udeme Akpan

Butane Energy Limited, one of the gas-based business supported with equity investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has opened its 100 metric tonnes Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Storage and Bottling Plant in Kabukawa layout, Kastina State.

The project was commissioned on Saturday by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Kastina State and the motivation of the promoters is to help address supply constraints in the domestic LPG market in the Northern part of Nigeria through its plant operations/bulk storage, transportation/ distribution, cylinder filling and bulk retail.

READ ALSOReps urge Police, Navy to establish security divisions in Ondo, Kogi

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that the project in Kastina State is the first leg of its partnership with Butane Energy Limited with the other LPG bottling plants and depots to be rolled out in 2022.

He stated that Butane Energy’s LPG…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper