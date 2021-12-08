No one involved in Oromoni killing will be spared, Buhari assures





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, of Dowen College, in Lagos, saying that those involved in the dastardly act must not go unpunished.

President Buhari, who described Sylvester as one of the nation’s bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family, assured that the unfortunate incident would act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to cultism and bullying in schools.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, commiserated with the family of the late lad and the Lagos State Government.

The statement read, “For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

