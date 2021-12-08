OAU student, Adegoke’s autopsy report out, organs intact





By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Report of the autopsy conducted on the body of Timothy Adegoke, the dead Obafemi Awolowo University’s (OAU), a postgraduate student has been submitted to Osun State Police Command and the force headquarters in Abuja.

It was gathered that the report was submitted today, Wednesday, by expert that conducted the test.

According to sources close to the Osun police command headquarters, the autopsy report was submitted Wednesday evening.

Part of the report revealed that Adegoke died of severe trauma while his internal and external organs were intact.

The source also revealed, “the internal organs like heart, kidney, livers and others could not be subjected to test because they are already in the advanced decomposition stage as at the time of carrying out the test, so they could not do that.

ALSO READ: Buhari didn’t order sack of AEDC management ― Presidency

“They could not do a toxicology test on the body because the stomach has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper