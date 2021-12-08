Osinbajo says govt relying on CIOTA for guidance





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

•Nigeria needs inventory of transport assets for proper planning — Jamoh

By Providence Adeyinka

VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Federal Government is relying on Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, to help chart the right part for transport development in the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the Third National Transport Summit organised by CIOTA, with the theme, “Regulating The Transport Sector In Nigeria: The State of the Art and The Years Ahead.”

READ ALSO:Save us from erosion menace, Cross River community begs World Bank

The Vice President, who was represented by Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, said the Federal Government would adopt the recommendations of the conference as a critical document for future planning.

He said the Federal Government holds the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in high…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper