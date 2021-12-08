Osoba returns, hosts Ogun exco members





Scores Abiodun high on roads, health, education, security

Former Governor Olusegun Osoba, on Wednesday, hosted members of the Ogun State Executive Council, with a charge to Governor Dapo Abiodun to focus more on projects and programmes that would be of great benefit to the people of the state.

Osoba gave this charge when at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos, while receiving the exco members who paid a welcome visit on him on his arrival from the Unites Kingdom after a successful knee surgery.

The former governor expressed delight with the level of development, especially in the areas of road infrastructure, education, health and security, noting “Ogun is lucky to have a man who is focused and have the interest of the people at heart”.

“I want the governor to please continue to focus on projects that will benefit the people. I know he is doing very well on road construction and other sectors; more attention should also be given to security.

“The governor was the first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper